Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 7,983 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.80% of SP Plus worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 27,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,311. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

