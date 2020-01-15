Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys Shares of 497,181 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 497,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.47% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 40,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,873. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

