Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.0% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.45. 51,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

