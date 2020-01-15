Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.69% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 340.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $928,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 170,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

