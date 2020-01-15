Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial makes up about 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.39% of Stag Industrial worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 361,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 67,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 722,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

