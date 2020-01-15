Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.34% of Southwest Gas worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

