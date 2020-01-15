Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.22% of Ciena worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 40,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,628. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

