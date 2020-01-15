Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,084 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 82,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.