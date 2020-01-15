Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,620 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.98% of Sterling Construction worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $2,791,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 309,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

