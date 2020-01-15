Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,879 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.85% of Talos Energy worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 445,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,288,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

TALO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.96. Talos Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

