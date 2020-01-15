Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,541 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Provident Financial Services worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

