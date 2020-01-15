Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.76% of FBL Financial Group worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.