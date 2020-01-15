Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,278 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of WPX Energy worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,044. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPX. Citigroup decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

