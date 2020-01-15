Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $13.94 Million Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.94% of Oceaneering International worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after buying an additional 156,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,778. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

