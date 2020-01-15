Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

PRU stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 548,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

