Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,227 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.92% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.49. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

