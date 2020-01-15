Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. UniFirst makes up 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.52% of UniFirst worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $335,809 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.