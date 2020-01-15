Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. 1,452,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

