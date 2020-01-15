Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. 359,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,976. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

