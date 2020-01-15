Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,723 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.87% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 107,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

