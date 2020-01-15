Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 2.0% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.18% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $28,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

