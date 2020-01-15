Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after buying an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Expedia Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 321,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 446,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,911. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

