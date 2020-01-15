Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.50% of Fabrinet worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fabrinet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,544. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

