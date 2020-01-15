Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133,194 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.15% of Greenbrier Companies worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,268. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

