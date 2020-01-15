Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases New Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Hawaiian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 13,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

