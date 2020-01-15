Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,367. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $90.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

