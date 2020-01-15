Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 3,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.