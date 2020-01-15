Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 105,029 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,029 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Forward Air worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Forward Air by 320.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

FWRD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.