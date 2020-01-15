Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 12,782 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.32% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.04. 229,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,722. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $126.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

