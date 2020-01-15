Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 15,655 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 96,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

