Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 20,670 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of NorthWestern worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $219,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 50.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 178.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. 2,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

