Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 26,559 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 2.41% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944. The company has a market cap of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

