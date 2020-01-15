Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 32,944 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.31% of First Hawaiian worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 13,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.