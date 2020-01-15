Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 39,097 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,097 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.35% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,008. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

