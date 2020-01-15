Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 43,948 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of SPX Flow worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,053. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

