Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,007 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,133. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

