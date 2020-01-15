Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 74,307 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,307 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,544. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

