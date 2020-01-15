Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 8,412 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

