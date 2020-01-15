Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 97,239 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,239 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.37% of Graphic Packaging worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,070,000 after acquiring an additional 764,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,611,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 78,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,009 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 44,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

