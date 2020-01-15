Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $9.36 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525,025 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.18% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 466.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 84,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

