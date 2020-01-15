Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 7,744,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

