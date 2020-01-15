Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,040 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Cousins Properties worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

CUZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,444. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

