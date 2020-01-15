Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.