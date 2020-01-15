Daneel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.00 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Daneel has a market cap of $30,883.00 and $182.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daneel token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Daneel has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Daneel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel Token Profile

Daneel is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daneel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daneel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.