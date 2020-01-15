Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.46 ($90.07).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €71.96 ($83.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.91 and a 200 day moving average of €76.25. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.