DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,849.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1,849.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

