Daren Morris Sells 150,000 Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total value of £237,000 ($311,760.06).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Daren Morris sold 113,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £153,680 ($202,157.33).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Daren Morris sold 113,557 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £154,437.52 ($203,153.80).

On Thursday, November 28th, Daren Morris sold 164,191 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £206,880.66 ($272,139.78).

On Friday, November 22nd, Daren Morris sold 35,809 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £43,686.98 ($57,467.75).

On Thursday, November 14th, Daren Morris acquired 10,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,864.51).

Shares of VLX traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.09). 232,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. Volex PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.40 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

