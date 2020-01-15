Darren Jay Jensen Sells 4,500 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 3,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,315. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LifeVantage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 461.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

