DaTa eXchange (DTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,362.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $8,362.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.40 or 0.05984542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.