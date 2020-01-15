Datum (DAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,835.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Huobi and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $831,723.00 and approximately $63,835.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

